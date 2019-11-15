A Rising Share Price Has Us Looking Closely At Banswara Syntex Limited's (NSE:BANSWRAS) P/E Ratio

It's really great to see that even after a strong run, Banswara Syntex (NSE:BANSWRAS) shares have been powering on, with a gain of 32% in the last thirty days. But that gain wasn't enough to make shareholders whole, as the share price is still down 4.9% in the last year.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

Check out our latest analysis for Banswara Syntex

How Does Banswara Syntex's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

Banswara Syntex's P/E of 4.38 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. The image below shows that Banswara Syntex has a lower P/E than the average (9.9) P/E for companies in the luxury industry.

NSEI:BANSWRAS Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 15th 2019 More

This suggests that market participants think Banswara Syntex will underperform other companies in its industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Banswara Syntex's 182% EPS improvement over the last year was like bamboo growth after rain; rapid and impressive. Having said that, if we look back three years, EPS growth has averaged a comparatively less impressive 8.1%.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

So What Does Banswara Syntex's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Banswara Syntex has net debt worth a very significant 280% of its market capitalization. This is a relatively high level of debt, so the stock probably deserves a relatively low P/E ratio. Keep that in mind when comparing it to other companies.

The Bottom Line On Banswara Syntex's P/E Ratio

Banswara Syntex trades on a P/E ratio of 4.4, which is below the IN market average of 13.2. The company may have significant debt, but EPS growth was good last year. If it continues to grow, then the current low P/E may prove to be unjustified. What is very clear is that the market has become less pessimistic about Banswara Syntex over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 3.3 back then to 4.4 today. If you like to buy stocks that could be turnaround opportunities, then this one might be a candidate; but if you're more sensitive to price, then you may feel the opportunity has passed.