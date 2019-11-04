A Rising Share Price Has Us Looking Closely At ITD Cementation India Limited's (NSE:ITDCEM) P/E Ratio

ITD Cementation India (NSE:ITDCEM) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 33% in the last month alone, although it is still down 16% over the last quarter. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 47% in the last year.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

How Does ITD Cementation India's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 24.19 that there is some investor optimism about ITD Cementation India. As you can see below, ITD Cementation India has a higher P/E than the average company (13.4) in the construction industry.

That means that the market expects ITD Cementation India will outperform other companies in its industry. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

When earnings fall, the 'E' decreases, over time. Therefore, even if you pay a low multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become higher in the future. Then, a higher P/E might scare off shareholders, pushing the share price down.

ITD Cementation India's earnings per share fell by 56% in the last twelve months. And EPS is down 15% a year, over the last 3 years. This might lead to low expectations.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

How Does ITD Cementation India's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

ITD Cementation India has net debt equal to 41% of its market cap. You'd want to be aware of this fact, but it doesn't bother us.

The Verdict On ITD Cementation India's P/E Ratio

ITD Cementation India has a P/E of 24.2. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 13.4. With some debt but no EPS growth last year, the market has high expectations of future profits. What is very clear is that the market has become significantly more optimistic about ITD Cementation India over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 18.2 back then to 24.2 today. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.