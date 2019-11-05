A Rising Share Price Has Us Looking Closely At Career Point Limited's (NSE:CAREERP) P/E Ratio

Career Point (NSE:CAREERP) shares have continued recent momentum with a 49% gain in the last month alone. Looking back a bit further, we're also happy to report the stock is up 84% in the last year.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

View our latest analysis for Career Point

Does Career Point Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

Career Point's P/E of 9.21 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. If you look at the image below, you can see Career Point has a lower P/E than the average (24.5) in the consumer services industry classification.

NSEI:CAREERP Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 5th 2019 More

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Career Point shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

Most would be impressed by Career Point earnings growth of 22% in the last year. And earnings per share have improved by 20% annually, over the last five years. This could arguably justify a relatively high P/E ratio.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

So What Does Career Point's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Net debt is 25% of Career Point's market cap. While it's worth keeping this in mind, it isn't a worry.

The Verdict On Career Point's P/E Ratio

Career Point's P/E is 9.2 which is below average (13.4) in the IN market. The company hasn't stretched its balance sheet, and earnings growth was good last year. The low P/E ratio suggests current market expectations are muted, implying these levels of growth will not continue. What we know for sure is that investors are becoming less uncomfortable about Career Point's prospects, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 6.2 to 9.2 over the last month. If you like to buy stocks that could be turnaround opportunities, then this one might be a candidate; but if you're more sensitive to price, then you may feel the opportunity has passed.