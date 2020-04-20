A Rising Share Price Has Us Looking Closely At TS Wonders Holding Limited's (HKG:1767) P/E Ratio

TS Wonders Holding (HKG:1767) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 37% in the last month alone, although it is still down 32% over the last quarter. However, that doesn't change the fact that longer term shareholders might have been mercilessly wrecked by the 57% share price decline throughout the year.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

Does TS Wonders Holding Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

TS Wonders Holding's P/E of 19.74 indicates some degree of optimism towards the stock. As you can see below, TS Wonders Holding has a higher P/E than the average company (11.9) in the food industry.

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that TS Wonders Holding shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

TS Wonders Holding's earnings per share grew by 9.7% in the last twelve months.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

So What Does TS Wonders Holding's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

With net cash of S$14m, TS Wonders Holding has a very strong balance sheet, which may be important for its business. Having said that, at 23% of its market capitalization the cash hoard would contribute towards a higher P/E ratio.

The Bottom Line On TS Wonders Holding's P/E Ratio

TS Wonders Holding's P/E is 19.7 which is above average (9.6) in its market. Recent earnings growth wasn't bad. And the net cash position provides the company with multiple options. The high P/E suggests the market thinks further growth will come. What we know for sure is that investors have become much more excited about TS Wonders Holding recently, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 14.4 to 19.7 over the last month. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.