A Rising Share Price Has Us Looking Closely At Melco International Development Limited's (HKG:200) P/E Ratio

Those holding Melco International Development (HKG:200) shares must be pleased that the share price has rebounded 38% in the last thirty days. But unfortunately, the stock is still down by 33% over a quarter. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 26% in the last year.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

Does Melco International Development Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

Melco International Development's P/E of 31.65 indicates some degree of optimism towards the stock. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (15.0) for companies in the hospitality industry is lower than Melco International Development's P/E.

Melco International Development's P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

If earnings fall then in the future the 'E' will be lower. That means even if the current P/E is low, it will increase over time if the share price stays flat. So while a stock may look cheap based on past earnings, it could be expensive based on future earnings.

Notably, Melco International Development grew EPS by a whopping 33% in the last year. But earnings per share are down 14% per year over the last five years.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

So What Does Melco International Development's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Melco International Development's net debt is considerable, at 136% of its market cap. This level of debt justifies a relatively low P/E, so remain cognizant of the debt, if you're comparing it to other stocks.

The Bottom Line On Melco International Development's P/E Ratio

Melco International Development trades on a P/E ratio of 31.6, which is multiples above its market average of 9.6. Its meaningful level of debt should warrant a lower P/E ratio, but the fast EPS growth is a positive. So despite the debt it is, perhaps, not unreasonable to see a high P/E ratio. What is very clear is that the market has become significantly more optimistic about Melco International Development over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 22.9 back then to 31.6 today. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.