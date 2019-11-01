A Rising Share Price Has Us Looking Closely At Cupid Limited's (NSE:CUPID) P/E Ratio

It's really great to see that even after a strong run, Cupid (NSE:CUPID) shares have been powering on, with a gain of 33% in the last thirty days. Unfortunately, the full year gain of 3.2% wasn't so sweet.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

How Does Cupid's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 12.72 that sentiment around Cupid isn't particularly high. The image below shows that Cupid has a lower P/E than the average (32.4) P/E for companies in the personal products industry.

NSEI:CUPID Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 1st 2019 More

This suggests that market participants think Cupid will underperform other companies in its industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with Cupid, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Cupid saw earnings per share improve by -9.5% last year. And it has bolstered its earnings per share by 225% per year over the last five years.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

How Does Cupid's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Cupid has net cash of ₹296m. This is fairly high at 13% of its market capitalization. That might mean balance sheet strength is important to the business, but should also help push the P/E a bit higher than it would otherwise be.

The Verdict On Cupid's P/E Ratio

Cupid trades on a P/E ratio of 12.7, which is fairly close to the IN market average of 13.2. Recent earnings growth wasn't bad. And the net cash position gives the company many options. The average P/E suggests the market isn't overly optimistic, though. What is very clear is that the market has become more optimistic about Cupid over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 9.6 back then to 12.7 today. If you like to buy stocks that have recently impressed the market, then this one might be a candidate; but if you prefer to invest when there is 'blood in the streets', then you may feel the opportunity has passed.