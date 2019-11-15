A Rising Share Price Has Us Looking Closely At Hind Rectifiers Limited's (NSE:HIRECT) P/E Ratio

It's really great to see that even after a strong run, Hind Rectifiers (NSE:HIRECT) shares have been powering on, with a gain of 32% in the last thirty days. That brought the twelve month gain to a very sharp 80%.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

How Does Hind Rectifiers's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 17.23 that there is some investor optimism about Hind Rectifiers. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (14.3) for companies in the electrical industry is lower than Hind Rectifiers's P/E.

That means that the market expects Hind Rectifiers will outperform other companies in its industry. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

Hind Rectifiers's 191% EPS improvement over the last year was like bamboo growth after rain; rapid and impressive. Even better, EPS is up 139% per year over three years. So we'd absolutely expect it to have a relatively high P/E ratio.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

Hind Rectifiers's Balance Sheet

Hind Rectifiers's net debt is 14% of its market cap. This could bring some additional risk, and reduce the number of investment options for management; worth remembering if you compare its P/E to businesses without debt.

The Bottom Line On Hind Rectifiers's P/E Ratio

Hind Rectifiers has a P/E of 17.2. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 13.2. Its debt levels do not imperil its balance sheet and its EPS growth is very healthy indeed. So on this analysis a high P/E ratio seems reasonable. What is very clear is that the market has become more optimistic about Hind Rectifiers over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 13.1 back then to 17.2 today. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.