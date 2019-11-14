A Rising Share Price Has Us Looking Closely At Shree Digvijay Cement Company Limited's (NSE:SHREDIGCEM) P/E Ratio

Shree Digvijay Cement (NSE:SHREDIGCEM) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has had a great month, posting a 33% gain, recovering from prior weakness. While recent buyers might be laughing, long term holders might not be so pleased, since the recent gain only brings the full year return to evens.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

How Does Shree Digvijay Cement's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 14.15 that sentiment around Shree Digvijay Cement isn't particularly high. The image below shows that Shree Digvijay Cement has a lower P/E than the average (15.7) P/E for companies in the basic materials industry.

This suggests that market participants think Shree Digvijay Cement will underperform other companies in its industry. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Shree Digvijay Cement increased earnings per share by a whopping 30% last year. And earnings per share have improved by 33% annually, over the last three years. So we'd generally expect it to have a relatively high P/E ratio.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Is Debt Impacting Shree Digvijay Cement's P/E?

The extra options and safety that comes with Shree Digvijay Cement's ₹199m net cash position means that it deserves a higher P/E than it would if it had a lot of net debt.

The Verdict On Shree Digvijay Cement's P/E Ratio

Shree Digvijay Cement's P/E is 14.1 which is about average (13.3) in the IN market. With a strong balance sheet combined with recent growth, the P/E implies the market is quite pessimistic. What we know for sure is that investors have become more excited about Shree Digvijay Cement recently, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 10.7 to 14.1 over the last month. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.