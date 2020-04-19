A Rising Share Price Has Us Looking Closely At BOC Aviation Limited's (HKG:2588) P/E Ratio

Those holding BOC Aviation (HKG:2588) shares must be pleased that the share price has rebounded 40% in the last thirty days. But unfortunately, the stock is still down by 34% over a quarter. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 27% in the last year.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

See our latest analysis for BOC Aviation

How Does BOC Aviation's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

BOC Aviation has a P/E ratio of 6.33. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (6.8) for companies in the trade distributors industry is roughly the same as BOC Aviation's P/E.

SEHK:2588 Price Estimation Relative to Market April 19th 2020 More

Its P/E ratio suggests that BOC Aviation shareholders think that in the future it will perform about the same as other companies in its industry classification. The company could surprise by performing better than average, in the future. Checking factors such as director buying and selling. could help you form your own view on if that will happen.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

BOC Aviation increased earnings per share by an impressive 13% over the last twelve months. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 14%. So one might expect an above average P/E ratio.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

BOC Aviation's Balance Sheet

BOC Aviation's net debt is considerable, at 298% of its market cap. If you want to compare its P/E ratio to other companies, you must keep in mind that these debt levels would usually warrant a relatively low P/E.

The Bottom Line On BOC Aviation's P/E Ratio

BOC Aviation has a P/E of 6.3. That's below the average in the HK market, which is 9.6. The company has a meaningful amount of debt on the balance sheet, but that should not eclipse the solid earnings growth. If the company can continue to grow earnings, then the current P/E may be unjustifiably low. What is very clear is that the market has become less pessimistic about BOC Aviation over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 4.5 back then to 6.3 today. For those who like to invest in turnarounds, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But others might consider the opportunity to have passed.