A Rising Share Price Has Us Looking Closely At Dolat Investments Limited's (NSE:DOLAT) P/E Ratio

Dolat Investments (NSE:DOLAT) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has had a great month, posting a 51% gain, recovering from prior weakness. Longer term shareholders are no doubt thankful for the recovery in the share price, since it's pretty much flat for the year, even after the recent pop.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

Check out our latest analysis for Dolat Investments

How Does Dolat Investments's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

Dolat Investments's P/E of 25.60 indicates some degree of optimism towards the stock. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (12.3) for companies in the capital markets industry is lower than Dolat Investments's P/E.

NSEI:DOLAT Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 1st 2019 More

That means that the market expects Dolat Investments will outperform other companies in its industry. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

In the last year, Dolat Investments grew EPS like Taylor Swift grew her fan base back in 2010; the 54% gain was both fast and well deserved.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Dolat Investments's Balance Sheet

The extra options and safety that comes with Dolat Investments's ₹36m net cash position means that it deserves a higher P/E than it would if it had a lot of net debt.

The Bottom Line On Dolat Investments's P/E Ratio

Dolat Investments trades on a P/E ratio of 25.6, which is above its market average of 13.2. Its net cash position is the cherry on top of its superb EPS growth. To us, this is the sort of company that we would expect to carry an above average price tag (relative to earnings). What we know for sure is that investors have become much more excited about Dolat Investments recently, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 17.0 to 25.6 over the last month. If you like to buy stocks that have recently impressed the market, then this one might be a candidate; but if you prefer to invest when there is 'blood in the streets', then you may feel the opportunity has passed.