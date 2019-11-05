A Rising Share Price Has Us Looking Closely At GSS Infotech Limited's (NSE:GSS) P/E Ratio

GSS Infotech (NSE:GSS) shares have had a really impressive month, gaining 35%, after some slippage. However, that doesn't change the fact that longer term shareholders might have been mercilessly wrecked by the 61% share price decline throughout the year.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

How Does GSS Infotech's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

GSS Infotech's P/E of 6.93 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. The image below shows that GSS Infotech has a lower P/E than the average (11.3) P/E for companies in the it industry.

GSS Infotech's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

GSS Infotech saw earnings per share decrease by 19% last year. But EPS is up 58% over the last 5 years.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Is Debt Impacting GSS Infotech's P/E?

GSS Infotech has net cash of ₹84m. This is fairly high at 14% of its market capitalization. That might mean balance sheet strength is important to the business, but should also help push the P/E a bit higher than it would otherwise be.

The Bottom Line On GSS Infotech's P/E Ratio

GSS Infotech has a P/E of 6.9. That's below the average in the IN market, which is 13.4. The recent drop in earnings per share would almost certainly temper expectations, the relatively strong balance sheet will allow the company time to invest in growth. If it achieves that, then there's real potential that the low P/E could eventually indicate undervaluation. What we know for sure is that investors are becoming less uncomfortable about GSS Infotech's prospects, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 5.1 to 6.9 over the last month. For those who like to invest in turnarounds, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But others might consider the opportunity to have passed.