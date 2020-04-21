A Rising Share Price Has Us Looking Closely At Mongolian Mining Corporation's (HKG:975) P/E Ratio

Mongolian Mining (HKG:975) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 34% in the last month alone, although it is still down 22% over the last quarter. But that will do little to salve the savage burn caused by the 70% share price decline, over the last year.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

Does Mongolian Mining Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

Mongolian Mining's P/E of 0.59 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (9.7) for companies in the metals and mining industry is higher than Mongolian Mining's P/E.

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Mongolian Mining shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

Most would be impressed by Mongolian Mining earnings growth of 17% in the last year.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

Mongolian Mining's Balance Sheet

Mongolian Mining has net debt worth a very significant 713% of its market capitalization. This level of debt justifies a relatively low P/E, so remain cognizant of the debt, if you're comparing it to other stocks.

The Verdict On Mongolian Mining's P/E Ratio

Mongolian Mining has a P/E of 0.6. That's below the average in the HK market, which is 9.6. While the EPS growth last year was strong, the significant debt levels reduce the number of options available to management. If the company can continue to grow earnings, then the current P/E may be unjustifiably low. What is very clear is that the market has become less pessimistic about Mongolian Mining over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 0.4 back then to 0.6 today. For those who like to invest in turnarounds, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But others might consider the opportunity to have passed.