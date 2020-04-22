A Rising Share Price Has Us Looking Closely At Milestone Builder Holdings Limited's (HKG:1667) P/E Ratio

Milestone Builder Holdings (HKG:1667) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 31% in the last month alone, although it is still down 11% over the last quarter. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 49% in the last year.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

How Does Milestone Builder Holdings's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 19.08 that there is some investor optimism about Milestone Builder Holdings. As you can see below, Milestone Builder Holdings has a higher P/E than the average company (7.9) in the construction industry.

That means that the market expects Milestone Builder Holdings will outperform other companies in its industry. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

When earnings fall, the 'E' decreases, over time. Therefore, even if you pay a low multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become higher in the future. Then, a higher P/E might scare off shareholders, pushing the share price down.

Milestone Builder Holdings shrunk earnings per share by 58% over the last year. And it has shrunk its earnings per share by 45% per year over the last three years. This growth rate might warrant a low P/E ratio.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

Milestone Builder Holdings's Balance Sheet

Milestone Builder Holdings's net debt is 85% of its market cap. This is a reasonably significant level of debt -- all else being equal you'd expect a much lower P/E than if it had net cash.

The Bottom Line On Milestone Builder Holdings's P/E Ratio

Milestone Builder Holdings trades on a P/E ratio of 19.1, which is above its market average of 9.6. With relatively high debt, and no earnings per share growth over twelve months, it's safe to say the market believes the company will improve its earnings growth in the future. What is very clear is that the market has become more optimistic about Milestone Builder Holdings over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 14.5 back then to 19.1 today. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.