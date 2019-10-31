A Rising Share Price Has Us Looking Closely At China Beststudy Education Group's (HKG:3978) P/E Ratio

China Beststudy Education Group (HKG:3978) shares have had a really impressive month, gaining 41%, after some slippage. While recent buyers might be laughing, long term holders might not be so pleased, since the recent gain only brings the full year return to evens.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

Does China Beststudy Education Group Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

China Beststudy Education Group's P/E of 26.61 indicates some degree of optimism towards the stock. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (17.2) for companies in the consumer services industry is lower than China Beststudy Education Group's P/E.

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that China Beststudy Education Group shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

When earnings fall, the 'E' decreases, over time. That means even if the current P/E is low, it will increase over time if the share price stays flat. A higher P/E should indicate the stock is expensive relative to others -- and that may encourage shareholders to sell.

China Beststudy Education Group's earnings per share fell by 34% in the last twelve months. And it has shrunk its earnings per share by 6.2% per year over the last five years. This growth rate might warrant a below average P/E ratio.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

How Does China Beststudy Education Group's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

China Beststudy Education Group has net cash of CN¥1.1b. This is fairly high at 51% of its market capitalization. That might mean balance sheet strength is important to the business, but should also help push the P/E a bit higher than it would otherwise be.

The Verdict On China Beststudy Education Group's P/E Ratio

China Beststudy Education Group has a P/E of 26.6. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 10.4. The recent drop in earnings per share would make some investors cautious, but the relatively strong balance sheet will allow the company time to invest in growth. Clearly, the high P/E indicates shareholders think it will! What is very clear is that the market has become significantly more optimistic about China Beststudy Education Group over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 18.9 back then to 26.6 today. If you like to buy stocks that have recently impressed the market, then this one might be a candidate; but if you prefer to invest when there is 'blood in the streets', then you may feel the opportunity has passed.