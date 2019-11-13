A Rising Share Price Has Us Looking Closely At Tianjin Binhai TEDA Logistics (Group) Corporation Limited's (HKG:8348) P/E Ratio

Tianjin Binhai TEDA Logistics (Group) (HKG:8348) shares have had a really impressive month, gaining 39%, after some slippage. But that gain wasn't enough to make shareholders whole, as the share price is still down 5.0% in the last year.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

Check out our latest analysis for Tianjin Binhai TEDA Logistics (Group)

Does Tianjin Binhai TEDA Logistics (Group) Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

Tianjin Binhai TEDA Logistics (Group)'s P/E of 6.34 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. The image below shows that Tianjin Binhai TEDA Logistics (Group) has a lower P/E than the average (11.9) P/E for companies in the logistics industry.

SEHK:8348 Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 13th 2019 More

Tianjin Binhai TEDA Logistics (Group)'s P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with Tianjin Binhai TEDA Logistics (Group), it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Companies that shrink earnings per share quickly will rapidly decrease the 'E' in the equation. That means unless the share price falls, the P/E will increase in a few years. A higher P/E should indicate the stock is expensive relative to others -- and that may encourage shareholders to sell.

Tianjin Binhai TEDA Logistics (Group) shrunk earnings per share by 37% over the last year. And over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have decreased 15% annually. This growth rate might warrant a below average P/E ratio.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

How Does Tianjin Binhai TEDA Logistics (Group)'s Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Tianjin Binhai TEDA Logistics (Group)'s net debt is 78% of its market cap. This is a reasonably significant level of debt -- all else being equal you'd expect a much lower P/E than if it had net cash.

The Verdict On Tianjin Binhai TEDA Logistics (Group)'s P/E Ratio

Tianjin Binhai TEDA Logistics (Group) has a P/E of 6.3. That's below the average in the HK market, which is 10.3. The P/E reflects market pessimism that probably arises from the lack of recent EPS growth, paired with significant leverage. What is very clear is that the market has become less pessimistic about Tianjin Binhai TEDA Logistics (Group) over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 4.6 back then to 6.3 today. If you like to buy stocks that could be turnaround opportunities, then this one might be a candidate; but if you're more sensitive to price, then you may feel the opportunity has passed.