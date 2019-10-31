A Rising Share Price Has Us Looking Closely At Kwong Man Kee Group Limited's (HKG:8023) P/E Ratio

Those holding Kwong Man Kee Group (HKG:8023) shares must be pleased that the share price has rebounded 35% in the last thirty days. But unfortunately, the stock is still down by 8.3% over a quarter. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 38% in the last year.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

Does Kwong Man Kee Group Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 28.64 that there is some investor optimism about Kwong Man Kee Group. The image below shows that Kwong Man Kee Group has a higher P/E than the average (10.4) P/E for companies in the construction industry.

SEHK:8023 Price Estimation Relative to Market, October 31st 2019

That means that the market expects Kwong Man Kee Group will outperform other companies in its industry. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Companies that shrink earnings per share quickly will rapidly decrease the 'E' in the equation. That means unless the share price falls, the P/E will increase in a few years. A higher P/E should indicate the stock is expensive relative to others -- and that may encourage shareholders to sell.

Kwong Man Kee Group's earnings per share fell by 14% in the last twelve months. And over the longer term (3 years) earnings per share have decreased 20% annually. This could justify a low P/E.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Is Debt Impacting Kwong Man Kee Group's P/E?

The extra options and safety that comes with Kwong Man Kee Group's HK$13m net cash position means that it deserves a higher P/E than it would if it had a lot of net debt.

The Bottom Line On Kwong Man Kee Group's P/E Ratio

Kwong Man Kee Group's P/E is 28.6 which is above average (10.4) in its market. Falling earnings per share is probably keeping traditional value investors away, but the relatively strong balance sheet will allow the company time to invest in growth. Clearly, the high P/E indicates shareholders think it will! What we know for sure is that investors have become much more excited about Kwong Man Kee Group recently, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 21.2 to 28.6 over the last month. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.