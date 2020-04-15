A Rising Share Price Has Us Looking Closely At Mytilineos S.A.'s (ATH:MYTIL) P/E Ratio

Those holding Mytilineos (ATH:MYTIL) shares must be pleased that the share price has rebounded 36% in the last thirty days. But unfortunately, the stock is still down by 31% over a quarter. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 30% in the last year.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

Does Mytilineos Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

Mytilineos's P/E of 6.59 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (12.6) for companies in the industrials industry is higher than Mytilineos's P/E.

This suggests that market participants think Mytilineos will underperform other companies in its industry. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Mytilineos had pretty flat EPS growth in the last year. But over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have increased by 13%.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

How Does Mytilineos's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Mytilineos has net debt equal to 38% of its market cap. While it's worth keeping this in mind, it isn't a worry.

The Verdict On Mytilineos's P/E Ratio

Mytilineos's P/E is 6.6 which is below average (12.6) in the GR market. EPS grew over the last twelve months, and debt levels are quite reasonable. If you believe growth will continue - or even increase - then the low P/E may signify opportunity. What is very clear is that the market has become less pessimistic about Mytilineos over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 4.9 back then to 6.6 today. For those who like to invest in turnarounds, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But others might consider the opportunity to have passed.