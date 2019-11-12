A Rising Share Price Has Us Looking Closely At Piramal Enterprises Limited's (NSE:PEL) P/E Ratio

Piramal Enterprises (NSE:PEL) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has had a great month, posting a 30% gain, recovering from prior weakness. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 22% in the last year.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

How Does Piramal Enterprises's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

Piramal Enterprises has a P/E ratio of 17.13. The image below shows that Piramal Enterprises has a P/E ratio that is roughly in line with the pharmaceuticals industry average (16.3).

That indicates that the market expects Piramal Enterprises will perform roughly in line with other companies in its industry. So if Piramal Enterprises actually outperforms its peers going forward, that should be a positive for the share price. I would further inform my view by checking insider buying and selling., among other things.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Piramal Enterprises's earnings per share fell by 58% in the last twelve months. But over the longer term (3 years), earnings per share have increased by 18%. And it has shrunk its earnings per share by 3.8% per year over the last five years. This could justify a pessimistic P/E.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

So What Does Piramal Enterprises's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Piramal Enterprises's net debt is considerable, at 131% of its market cap. If you want to compare its P/E ratio to other companies, you must keep in mind that these debt levels would usually warrant a relatively low P/E.

The Bottom Line On Piramal Enterprises's P/E Ratio

Piramal Enterprises trades on a P/E ratio of 17.1, which is above its market average of 13.2. With meaningful debt and a lack of recent earnings growth, the market has high expectations that the business will earn more in the future. What is very clear is that the market has become more optimistic about Piramal Enterprises over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 13.1 back then to 17.1 today. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.