A Rising Share Price Has Us Looking Closely At Bharatiya Global Infomedia Limited's (NSE:BGLOBAL) P/E Ratio

Bharatiya Global Infomedia (NSE:BGLOBAL) shares have continued recent momentum with a 31% gain in the last month alone. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 14% in the last year.
All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.
Check out our latest analysis for Bharatiya Global Infomedia
Does Bharatiya Global Infomedia Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?
We can tell from its P/E ratio of 20.76 that there is some investor optimism about Bharatiya Global Infomedia. As you can see below, Bharatiya Global Infomedia has a higher P/E than the average company (10.6) in the it industry.
Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that Bharatiya Global Infomedia shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.
How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios
If earnings fall then in the future the 'E' will be lower. Therefore, even if you pay a low multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become higher in the future. Then, a higher P/E might scare off shareholders, pushing the share price down.
Bharatiya Global Infomedia increased earnings per share by an impressive 22% over the last twelve months. Unfortunately, earnings per share are down 32% a year, over 5 years.
A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank
It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).
While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.
So What Does Bharatiya Global Infomedia's Balance Sheet Tell Us?
Net debt totals a substantial 136% of Bharatiya Global Infomedia's market cap. If you want to compare its P/E ratio to other companies, you must keep in mind that these debt levels would usually warrant a relatively low P/E.
The Bottom Line On Bharatiya Global Infomedia's P/E Ratio
Bharatiya Global Infomedia has a P/E of 20.8. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 13.4. While the meaningful level of debt does limit its options, it has achieved solid growth over the last year. The relatively high P/E ratio suggests shareholders think growth will continue. What is very clear is that the market has become more optimistic about Bharatiya Global Infomedia over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 15.8 back then to 20.8 today. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.
When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. People often underestimate remarkable growth -- so investors can make money when fast growth is not fully appreciated. Although we don't have analyst forecasts you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.
Of course you might be able to find a better stock than Bharatiya Global Infomedia. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly.
We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.
If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.