A Rising Share Price Has Us Looking Closely At Bharatiya Global Infomedia Limited's (NSE:BGLOBAL) P/E Ratio

Bharatiya Global Infomedia (NSE:BGLOBAL) shares have continued recent momentum with a 31% gain in the last month alone. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 14% in the last year.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

Check out our latest analysis for Bharatiya Global Infomedia

Does Bharatiya Global Infomedia Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 20.76 that there is some investor optimism about Bharatiya Global Infomedia. As you can see below, Bharatiya Global Infomedia has a higher P/E than the average company (10.6) in the it industry.

NSEI:BGLOBAL Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 3rd 2019 More

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that Bharatiya Global Infomedia shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

If earnings fall then in the future the 'E' will be lower. Therefore, even if you pay a low multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become higher in the future. Then, a higher P/E might scare off shareholders, pushing the share price down.

Bharatiya Global Infomedia increased earnings per share by an impressive 22% over the last twelve months. Unfortunately, earnings per share are down 32% a year, over 5 years.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

So What Does Bharatiya Global Infomedia's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Net debt totals a substantial 136% of Bharatiya Global Infomedia's market cap. If you want to compare its P/E ratio to other companies, you must keep in mind that these debt levels would usually warrant a relatively low P/E.

The Bottom Line On Bharatiya Global Infomedia's P/E Ratio

Bharatiya Global Infomedia has a P/E of 20.8. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 13.4. While the meaningful level of debt does limit its options, it has achieved solid growth over the last year. The relatively high P/E ratio suggests shareholders think growth will continue. What is very clear is that the market has become more optimistic about Bharatiya Global Infomedia over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 15.8 back then to 20.8 today. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.