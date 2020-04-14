A Rising Share Price Has Us Looking Closely At Public Joint Stock Company Polyus's (MCX:PLZL) P/E Ratio

It's really great to see that even after a strong run, Polyus (MCX:PLZL) shares have been powering on, with a gain of 32% in the last thirty days. Zooming out, the annual gain of 134% knocks our socks off.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

Does Polyus Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 12.34 that there is some investor optimism about Polyus. The image below shows that Polyus has a higher P/E than the average (6.6) P/E for companies in the metals and mining industry.

MISX:PLZL Price Estimation Relative to Market April 14th 2020 More

Polyus's P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

Polyus's earnings made like a rocket, taking off 337% last year. Having said that, if we look back three years, EPS growth has averaged a comparatively less impressive 12%.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

How Does Polyus's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Net debt totals 13% of Polyus's market cap. This could bring some additional risk, and reduce the number of investment options for management; worth remembering if you compare its P/E to businesses without debt.

The Bottom Line On Polyus's P/E Ratio

Polyus trades on a P/E ratio of 12.3, which is above its market average of 7.8. Its debt levels do not imperil its balance sheet and its EPS growth is very healthy indeed. So to be frank we are not surprised it has a high P/E ratio. What is very clear is that the market has become more optimistic about Polyus over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 9.4 back then to 12.3 today. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.