A Rising Share Price Has Us Looking Closely At Zignago Vetro S.p.A.'s (BIT:ZV) P/E Ratio

It's great to see Zignago Vetro (BIT:ZV) shareholders have their patience rewarded with a 33% share price pop in the last month. Looking back a bit further, we're also happy to report the stock is up 62% in the last year.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

How Does Zignago Vetro's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 23.81 that there is some investor optimism about Zignago Vetro. As you can see below, Zignago Vetro has a higher P/E than the average company (15.4) in the packaging industry.

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that Zignago Vetro shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

Zignago Vetro saw earnings per share improve by -7.5% last year. And it has bolstered its earnings per share by 14% per year over the last five years.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

So What Does Zignago Vetro's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Zignago Vetro's net debt is 18% of its market cap. This could bring some additional risk, and reduce the number of investment options for management; worth remembering if you compare its P/E to businesses without debt.

The Verdict On Zignago Vetro's P/E Ratio

Zignago Vetro's P/E is 23.8 which is above average (18.1) in its market. With modest debt relative to its size, and modest earnings growth, the market is likely expecting sustained long-term growth, if not a near-term improvement. What we know for sure is that investors have become much more excited about Zignago Vetro recently, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 17.9 to 23.8 over the last month. If you like to buy stocks that have recently impressed the market, then this one might be a candidate; but if you prefer to invest when there is 'blood in the streets', then you may feel the opportunity has passed.