A Rising Share Price Has Us Looking Closely At Shimao Property Holdings Limited's (HKG:813) P/E Ratio

Shimao Property Holdings (HKG:813) shares have had a really impressive month, gaining 36%, after some slippage. The full year gain of 27% is pretty reasonable, too.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

How Does Shimao Property Holdings's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

Shimao Property Holdings's P/E of 8.52 indicates some degree of optimism towards the stock. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (6.2) for companies in the real estate industry is lower than Shimao Property Holdings's P/E.

Shimao Property Holdings's P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Notably, Shimao Property Holdings grew EPS by a whopping 25% in the last year. And it has bolstered its earnings per share by 7.2% per year over the last five years. I'd therefore be a little surprised if its P/E ratio was not relatively high.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

Shimao Property Holdings's Balance Sheet

Net debt totals 76% of Shimao Property Holdings's market cap. This is enough debt that you'd have to make some adjustments before using the P/E ratio to compare it to a company with net cash.

The Bottom Line On Shimao Property Holdings's P/E Ratio

Shimao Property Holdings's P/E is 8.5 which is below average (9.6) in the HK market. The company has a meaningful amount of debt on the balance sheet, but that should not eclipse the solid earnings growth. If the company can continue to grow earnings, then the current P/E may be unjustifiably low. What is very clear is that the market has become less pessimistic about Shimao Property Holdings over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 6.3 back then to 8.5 today. If you like to buy stocks that could be turnaround opportunities, then this one might be a candidate; but if you're more sensitive to price, then you may feel the opportunity has passed.