A Rising Share Price Has Us Looking Closely At GFT Technologies SE's (ETR:GFT) P/E Ratio

GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT) shares have continued recent momentum with a 32% gain in the last month alone. And the full year gain of 10% isn't too shabby, either!

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

How Does GFT Technologies's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

GFT Technologies's P/E of 19.02 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. If you look at the image below, you can see GFT Technologies has a lower P/E than the average (31.0) in the it industry classification.

GFT Technologies's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

If earnings fall then in the future the 'E' will be lower. Therefore, even if you pay a low multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become higher in the future. So while a stock may look cheap based on past earnings, it could be expensive based on future earnings.

GFT Technologies's earnings per share fell by 29% in the last twelve months. And it has shrunk its earnings per share by 5.9% per year over the last five years. This growth rate might warrant a below average P/E ratio.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Is Debt Impacting GFT Technologies's P/E?

Net debt totals 22% of GFT Technologies's market cap. It would probably deserve a higher P/E ratio if it was net cash, since it would have more options for growth.

The Bottom Line On GFT Technologies's P/E Ratio

GFT Technologies has a P/E of 19.0. That's around the same as the average in the DE market, which is 19.8. Given it has some debt, but didn't grow last year, the P/E indicates the market is expecting higher profits ahead for the business. What is very clear is that the market has become more optimistic about GFT Technologies over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 14.5 back then to 19.0 today. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.