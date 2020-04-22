A Rising Share Price Has Us Looking Closely At Lime Technologies AB (publ)'s (STO:LIME) P/E Ratio

Lime Technologies (STO:LIME) shares have had a really impressive month, gaining 34%, after some slippage. That brought the twelve month gain to a very sharp 58%.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

Does Lime Technologies Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

Lime Technologies's P/E is 64.92. As you can see below Lime Technologies has a P/E ratio that is fairly close for the average for the software industry, which is 64.9.

That indicates that the market expects Lime Technologies will perform roughly in line with other companies in its industry. If the company has better than average prospects, then the market might be underestimating it. Checking factors such as director buying and selling. could help you form your own view on if that will happen.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

In the last year, Lime Technologies grew EPS like Taylor Swift grew her fan base back in 2010; the 51% gain was both fast and well deserved. Even better, EPS is up 17% per year over three years. So we'd absolutely expect it to have a relatively high P/E ratio.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

So What Does Lime Technologies's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Lime Technologies has net debt worth just 2.5% of its market capitalization. The market might award it a higher P/E ratio if it had net cash, but its unlikely this low level of net borrowing is having a big impact on the P/E multiple.

The Verdict On Lime Technologies's P/E Ratio

With a P/E ratio of 64.9, Lime Technologies is expected to grow earnings very strongly in the years to come. While the company does use modest debt, its recent earnings growth is superb. So to be frank we are not surprised it has a high P/E ratio. What we know for sure is that investors have become much more excited about Lime Technologies recently, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 48.6 to 64.9 over the last month. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.