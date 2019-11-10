A Rising Share Price Has Us Looking Closely At Sambhaav Media Limited's (NSE:SAMBHAAV) P/E Ratio

Sambhaav Media (NSE:SAMBHAAV) shares have had a really impressive month, gaining 50%, after some slippage. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 38% in the last year.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

Does Sambhaav Media Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 31.50 that there is some investor optimism about Sambhaav Media. As you can see below, Sambhaav Media has a higher P/E than the average company (13.0) in the media industry.

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that Sambhaav Media shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

When earnings fall, the 'E' decreases, over time. That means even if the current P/E is low, it will increase over time if the share price stays flat. So while a stock may look cheap based on past earnings, it could be expensive based on future earnings.

Sambhaav Media shrunk earnings per share by 45% over the last year. And EPS is down 7.0% a year, over the last 5 years. This growth rate might warrant a below average P/E ratio.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

So What Does Sambhaav Media's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Sambhaav Media's net debt is 21% of its market cap. That's enough debt to impact the P/E ratio a little; so keep it in mind if you're comparing it to companies without debt.

The Bottom Line On Sambhaav Media's P/E Ratio

Sambhaav Media trades on a P/E ratio of 31.5, which is above its market average of 13.3. With a bit of debt, but a lack of recent growth, it's safe to say the market is expecting improved profit performance from the company, in the next few years. What we know for sure is that investors have become much more excited about Sambhaav Media recently, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 21.0 to 31.5 over the last month. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.