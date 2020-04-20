A Rising Share Price Has Us Looking Closely At Tat Seng Packaging Group Ltd's (SGX:T12) P/E Ratio

Those holding Tat Seng Packaging Group (SGX:T12) shares must be pleased that the share price has rebounded 57% in the last thirty days. But unfortunately, the stock is still down by 15% over a quarter. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 28% in the last year.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

How Does Tat Seng Packaging Group's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 4.82 that sentiment around Tat Seng Packaging Group isn't particularly high. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (11.5) for companies in the packaging industry is higher than Tat Seng Packaging Group's P/E.

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Tat Seng Packaging Group shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Since the market seems unimpressed with Tat Seng Packaging Group, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

When earnings fall, the 'E' decreases, over time. That means unless the share price falls, the P/E will increase in a few years. So while a stock may look cheap based on past earnings, it could be expensive based on future earnings.

Tat Seng Packaging Group saw earnings per share decrease by 26% last year. But it has grown its earnings per share by 8.6% per year over the last five years.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

So What Does Tat Seng Packaging Group's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Tat Seng Packaging Group has net debt worth just 8.1% of its market capitalization. The market might award it a higher P/E ratio if it had net cash, but its unlikely this low level of net borrowing is having a big impact on the P/E multiple.

The Bottom Line On Tat Seng Packaging Group's P/E Ratio

Tat Seng Packaging Group has a P/E of 4.8. That's below the average in the SG market, which is 11.0. Since it only carries a modest debt load, it's likely the low expectations implied by the P/E ratio arise from the lack of recent earnings growth. What is very clear is that the market has become less pessimistic about Tat Seng Packaging Group over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 3.1 back then to 4.8 today. If you like to buy stocks that could be turnaround opportunities, then this one might be a candidate; but if you're more sensitive to price, then you may feel the opportunity has passed.