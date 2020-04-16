A Rising Share Price Has Us Looking Closely At Huber+Suhner AG's (VTX:HUBN) P/E Ratio

Those holding Huber+Suhner (VTX:HUBN) shares must be pleased that the share price has rebounded 23% in the last thirty days. But unfortunately, the stock is still down by 22% over a quarter. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 24% in the last year.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

How Does Huber+Suhner's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

Huber+Suhner has a P/E ratio of 18.77. The image below shows that Huber+Suhner has a P/E ratio that is roughly in line with the electrical industry average (18.8).

That indicates that the market expects Huber+Suhner will perform roughly in line with other companies in its industry. So if Huber+Suhner actually outperforms its peers going forward, that should be a positive for the share price. I would further inform my view by checking insider buying and selling., among other things.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Huber+Suhner's earnings per share grew by 2.0% in the last twelve months. And it has bolstered its earnings per share by 1.1% per year over the last five years.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

So What Does Huber+Suhner's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

With net cash of CHF190m, Huber+Suhner has a very strong balance sheet, which may be important for its business. Having said that, at 16% of its market capitalization the cash hoard would contribute towards a higher P/E ratio.

The Verdict On Huber+Suhner's P/E Ratio

Huber+Suhner's P/E is 18.8 which is above average (17.0) in its market. Earnings improved over the last year. And the healthy balance sheet means the company can sustain growth while the P/E suggests shareholders think it will. What we know for sure is that investors have become more excited about Huber+Suhner recently, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 15.2 to 18.8 over the last month. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.