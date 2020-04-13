A Rising Share Price Has Us Looking Closely At ICT Group N.V.'s (AMS:ICT) P/E Ratio

ICT Group (AMS:ICT) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 39% in the last month alone, although it is still down 34% over the last quarter. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 39% in the last year.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

See our latest analysis for ICT Group

Does ICT Group Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

ICT Group's P/E is 27.42. As you can see below ICT Group has a P/E ratio that is fairly close for the average for the software industry, which is 28.8.

ENXTAM:ICT Price Estimation Relative to Market April 13th 2020 More

ICT Group's P/E tells us that market participants think its prospects are roughly in line with its industry. The company could surprise by performing better than average, in the future. I would further inform my view by checking insider buying and selling., among other things.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Companies that shrink earnings per share quickly will rapidly decrease the 'E' in the equation. That means even if the current P/E is low, it will increase over time if the share price stays flat. So while a stock may look cheap based on past earnings, it could be expensive based on future earnings.

ICT Group shrunk earnings per share by 72% over the last year. And over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have decreased 21% annually. This could justify a pessimistic P/E.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Is Debt Impacting ICT Group's P/E?

ICT Group's net debt is 20% of its market cap. That's enough debt to impact the P/E ratio a little; so keep it in mind if you're comparing it to companies without debt.

The Verdict On ICT Group's P/E Ratio

ICT Group has a P/E of 27.4. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 15.2. With some debt but no EPS growth last year, the market has high expectations of future profits. What is very clear is that the market has become significantly more optimistic about ICT Group over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 19.8 back then to 27.4 today. If you like to buy stocks that have recently impressed the market, then this one might be a candidate; but if you prefer to invest when there is 'blood in the streets', then you may feel the opportunity has passed.