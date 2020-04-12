A Rising Share Price Has Us Looking Closely At Public Joint-Stock Company TNS energo Nizhny Novgorod's (MCX:NNSB) P/E Ratio

TNS energo Nizhny Novgorod (MCX:NNSB) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 33% in the last month alone, although it is still down 13% over the last quarter. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 26% in the last year.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

How Does TNS energo Nizhny Novgorod's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

TNS energo Nizhny Novgorod's P/E of 22.61 indicates some degree of optimism towards the stock. The image below shows that TNS energo Nizhny Novgorod has a significantly higher P/E than the average (6.5) P/E for companies in the electric utilities industry.

TNS energo Nizhny Novgorod's P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

When earnings fall, the 'E' decreases, over time. Therefore, even if you pay a low multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become higher in the future. A higher P/E should indicate the stock is expensive relative to others -- and that may encourage shareholders to sell.

TNS energo Nizhny Novgorod increased earnings per share by 6.6% last year. Unfortunately, earnings per share are down 12% a year, over 5 years.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

How Does TNS energo Nizhny Novgorod's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Net debt totals 81% of TNS energo Nizhny Novgorod's market cap. This is enough debt that you'd have to make some adjustments before using the P/E ratio to compare it to a company with net cash.

The Bottom Line On TNS energo Nizhny Novgorod's P/E Ratio

TNS energo Nizhny Novgorod has a P/E of 22.6. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 7.9. With relatively high debt, and reasonably modest earnings per share growth over twelve months, it's safe to say the market believes the company will improve its growth in the future. What we know for sure is that investors have become much more excited about TNS energo Nizhny Novgorod recently, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 17.0 to 22.6 over the last month. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.