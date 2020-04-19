A Rising Share Price Has Us Looking Closely At Digia Oyj's (HEL:DIGIA) P/E Ratio

Digia Oyj (HEL:DIGIA) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has had a great month, posting a 37% gain, recovering from prior weakness. That brought the twelve month gain to a very sharp 54%.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

Check out our latest analysis for Digia Oyj

How Does Digia Oyj's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

Digia Oyj's P/E is 16.92. The image below shows that Digia Oyj has a P/E ratio that is roughly in line with the it industry average (17.7).

HLSE:DIGIA Price Estimation Relative to Market April 19th 2020 More

Digia Oyj's P/E tells us that market participants think its prospects are roughly in line with its industry. So if Digia Oyj actually outperforms its peers going forward, that should be a positive for the share price. I would further inform my view by checking insider buying and selling., among other things.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Digia Oyj's 51% EPS improvement over the last year was like bamboo growth after rain; rapid and impressive. Having said that, the average EPS growth over the last three years wasn't so good, coming in at 11%.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Is Debt Impacting Digia Oyj's P/E?

Net debt totals 12% of Digia Oyj's market cap. This could bring some additional risk, and reduce the number of investment options for management; worth remembering if you compare its P/E to businesses without debt.

The Bottom Line On Digia Oyj's P/E Ratio

Digia Oyj has a P/E of 16.9. That's around the same as the average in the FI market, which is 16.9. Given it has reasonable debt levels, and grew earnings strongly last year, the P/E indicates the market has doubts this growth can be sustained. Since analysts are predicting growth will continue, one might expect to see a higher P/E so it may be worth looking closer. What we know for sure is that investors have become more excited about Digia Oyj recently, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 12.4 to 16.9 over the last month. If you like to buy stocks that have recently impressed the market, then this one might be a candidate; but if you prefer to invest when there is 'blood in the streets', then you may feel the opportunity has passed.