A Rising Share Price Has Us Looking Closely At Christian Dior SE's (EPA:CDI) P/E Ratio

Those holding Christian Dior (EPA:CDI) shares must be pleased that the share price has rebounded 31% in the last thirty days. But unfortunately, the stock is still down by 26% over a quarter. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 21% in the last year.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

View our latest analysis for Christian Dior

How Does Christian Dior's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 21.37 that sentiment around Christian Dior isn't particularly high. The image below shows that Christian Dior has a lower P/E than the average (25.4) P/E for companies in the luxury industry.

ENXTPA:CDI Price Estimation Relative to Market April 20th 2020 More

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Christian Dior shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Since the market seems unimpressed with Christian Dior, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Christian Dior increased earnings per share by an impressive 14% over the last twelve months. And earnings per share have improved by 4.5% annually, over the last five years. With that performance, you might expect an above average P/E ratio.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Christian Dior's Balance Sheet

Net debt totals 11% of Christian Dior's market cap. That's enough debt to impact the P/E ratio a little; so keep it in mind if you're comparing it to companies without debt.

The Bottom Line On Christian Dior's P/E Ratio

Christian Dior's P/E is 21.4 which is above average (13.9) in its market. The company is not overly constrained by its modest debt levels, and its recent EPS growth very solid. Therefore, it's not particularly surprising that it has a above average P/E ratio. What we know for sure is that investors have become much more excited about Christian Dior recently, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 16.3 to 21.4 over the last month. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.