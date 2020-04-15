A Rising Share Price Has Us Looking Closely At MyHammer Holding AG's (ETR:MYRK) P/E Ratio

MyHammer Holding (ETR:MYRK) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 35% in the last month alone, although it is still down 13% over the last quarter. Looking back a bit further, we're also happy to report the stock is up 62% in the last year.
All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.
How Does MyHammer Holding's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?
We can tell from its P/E ratio of 25.94 that sentiment around MyHammer Holding isn't particularly high. The image below shows that MyHammer Holding has a lower P/E than the average (29.5) P/E for companies in the interactive media and services industry.
Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that MyHammer Holding shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.
How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios
Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.
It's nice to see that MyHammer Holding grew EPS by a stonking 45% in the last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 3 years is 4.9%. With that performance, I would expect it to have an above average P/E ratio.
Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet
It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.
Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.
How Does MyHammer Holding's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?
MyHammer Holding has net cash of €4.2m. That should lead to a higher P/E than if it did have debt, because its strong balance sheets gives it more options.
The Bottom Line On MyHammer Holding's P/E Ratio
MyHammer Holding trades on a P/E ratio of 25.9, which is above its market average of 17.4. The excess cash it carries is the gravy on top its fast EPS growth. To us, this is the sort of company that we would expect to carry an above average price tag (relative to earnings). What is very clear is that the market has become significantly more optimistic about MyHammer Holding over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 19.2 back then to 25.9 today. If you like to buy stocks that have recently impressed the market, then this one might be a candidate; but if you prefer to invest when there is 'blood in the streets', then you may feel the opportunity has passed.
Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine. We don't have analyst forecasts, but shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.
