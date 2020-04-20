A Rising Share Price Has Us Looking Closely At James Halstead plc's (LON:JHD) P/E Ratio

James Halstead (LON:JHD) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 33% in the last month alone, although it is still down 8.5% over the last quarter. While recent buyers might be laughing, long term holders might not be so pleased, since the recent gain only brings the full year return to evens.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

See our latest analysis for James Halstead

Does James Halstead Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 26.97 that there is some investor optimism about James Halstead. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (11.6) for companies in the building industry is lower than James Halstead's P/E.

AIM:JHD Price Estimation Relative to Market April 20th 2020 More

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that James Halstead shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

James Halstead increased earnings per share by 3.2% last year. And earnings per share have improved by 3.4% annually, over the last five years.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

So What Does James Halstead's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

The extra options and safety that comes with James Halstead's UK£64m net cash position means that it deserves a higher P/E than it would if it had a lot of net debt.

The Bottom Line On James Halstead's P/E Ratio

James Halstead has a P/E of 27.0. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 13.5. EPS was up modestly better over the last twelve months. And the net cash position provides the company with multiple options. The high P/E suggests the market thinks further growth will come. What we know for sure is that investors have become much more excited about James Halstead recently, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 20.2 to 27.0 over the last month. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.