A Rising Share Price Has Us Looking Closely At Recticel SA/NV's (EBR:REC) P/E Ratio

Those holding Recticel (EBR:REC) shares must be pleased that the share price has rebounded 45% in the last thirty days. But unfortunately, the stock is still down by 16% over a quarter. But that gain wasn't enough to make shareholders whole, as the share price is still down 3.6% in the last year.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

View our latest analysis for Recticel

How Does Recticel's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

Recticel's P/E of 15.54 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (30.0) for companies in the chemicals industry is higher than Recticel's P/E.

ENXTBR:REC Price Estimation Relative to Market April 13th 2020 More

Recticel's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

Recticel's earnings per share fell by 15% in the last twelve months. But EPS is up 14% over the last 3 years.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Is Debt Impacting Recticel's P/E?

Net debt totals 11% of Recticel's market cap. It would probably deserve a higher P/E ratio if it was net cash, since it would have more options for growth.

The Bottom Line On Recticel's P/E Ratio

Recticel's P/E is 15.5 which is above average (14.4) in its market. With some debt but no EPS growth last year, the market has high expectations of future profits. What is very clear is that the market has become more optimistic about Recticel over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 10.7 back then to 15.5 today. If you like to buy stocks that have recently impressed the market, then this one might be a candidate; but if you prefer to invest when there is 'blood in the streets', then you may feel the opportunity has passed.