A Rising Share Price Has Us Looking Closely At Interroll Holding AG's (VTX:INRN) P/E Ratio

Interroll Holding (VTX:INRN) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 51% in the last month alone, although it is still down 15% over the last quarter. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 17% in the last year.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

Does Interroll Holding Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

Interroll Holding's P/E of 27.86 indicates some degree of optimism towards the stock. The image below shows that Interroll Holding has a higher P/E than the average (18.3) P/E for companies in the machinery industry.

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that Interroll Holding shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Interroll Holding increased earnings per share by 8.8% last year. And it has bolstered its earnings per share by 24% per year over the last five years.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

How Does Interroll Holding's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Since Interroll Holding holds net cash of CHF84m, it can spend on growth, justifying a higher P/E ratio than otherwise.

The Bottom Line On Interroll Holding's P/E Ratio

Interroll Holding's P/E is 27.9 which is above average (16.9) in its market. Earnings improved over the last year. And the net cash position provides the company with multiple options. The high P/E suggests the market thinks further growth will come. What is very clear is that the market has become significantly more optimistic about Interroll Holding over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 18.4 back then to 27.9 today. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.