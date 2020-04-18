A Rising Share Price Has Us Looking Closely At Addnode Group AB (publ)'s (STO:ANOD B) P/E Ratio

Those holding Addnode Group (STO:ANOD B) shares must be pleased that the share price has rebounded 31% in the last thirty days. But unfortunately, the stock is still down by 15% over a quarter. And the full year gain of 19% isn't too shabby, either!

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

Does Addnode Group Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 42.81 that there is some investor optimism about Addnode Group. As you can see below, Addnode Group has a higher P/E than the average company (17.3) in the it industry.

That means that the market expects Addnode Group will outperform other companies in its industry. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

Addnode Group shrunk earnings per share by 19% over the last year. But over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have increased by 2.6%.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Addnode Group's Balance Sheet

Net debt totals just 3.6% of Addnode Group's market cap. The market might award it a higher P/E ratio if it had net cash, but its unlikely this low level of net borrowing is having a big impact on the P/E multiple.

The Verdict On Addnode Group's P/E Ratio

Addnode Group has a P/E of 42.8. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 15.7. With a bit of debt, but a lack of recent growth, it's safe to say the market is expecting improved profit performance from the company, in the next few years. What is very clear is that the market has become significantly more optimistic about Addnode Group over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 32.6 back then to 42.8 today. If you like to buy stocks that have recently impressed the market, then this one might be a candidate; but if you prefer to invest when there is 'blood in the streets', then you may feel the opportunity has passed.