A Rising Share Price Has Us Looking Closely At Grenergy Renovables, S.A.'s (BME:GRE) P/E Ratio

Those holding Grenergy Renovables (BME:GRE) shares must be pleased that the share price has rebounded 34% in the last thirty days. But unfortunately, the stock is still down by 15% over a quarter. That brought the twelve month gain to a very sharp 60%.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

Does Grenergy Renovables Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 27.12 that sentiment around Grenergy Renovables isn't particularly high. The image below shows that Grenergy Renovables has a lower P/E than the average (30.4) P/E for companies in the renewable energy industry.

BME:GRE Price Estimation Relative to Market April 12th 2020 More

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Grenergy Renovables shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Since the market seems unimpressed with Grenergy Renovables, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

Grenergy Renovables increased earnings per share by an impressive 17% over the last twelve months. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 41%. With that performance, you might expect an above average P/E ratio.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

How Does Grenergy Renovables's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Grenergy Renovables has net debt worth 12% of its market capitalization. It would probably deserve a higher P/E ratio if it was net cash, since it would have more options for growth.

The Bottom Line On Grenergy Renovables's P/E Ratio

Grenergy Renovables's P/E is 27.1 which is above average (13.8) in its market. Its debt levels do not imperil its balance sheet and it is growing EPS strongly. So on this analysis it seems reasonable that its P/E ratio is above average. What is very clear is that the market has become significantly more optimistic about Grenergy Renovables over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 20.2 back then to 27.1 today. If you like to buy stocks that have recently impressed the market, then this one might be a candidate; but if you prefer to invest when there is 'blood in the streets', then you may feel the opportunity has passed.