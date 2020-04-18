A Rising Share Price Has Us Looking Closely At Avanza Bank Holding AB (publ)'s (STO:AZA) P/E Ratio

Avanza Bank Holding (STO:AZA) shares have had a really impressive month, gaining 43%, after some slippage. The full year gain of 35% is pretty reasonable, too.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

View our latest analysis for Avanza Bank Holding

How Does Avanza Bank Holding's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

Avanza Bank Holding's P/E of 34.71 indicates some degree of optimism towards the stock. As you can see below, Avanza Bank Holding has a higher P/E than the average company (16.6) in the capital markets industry.

OM:AZA Price Estimation Relative to Market April 18th 2020 More

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that Avanza Bank Holding shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

Notably, Avanza Bank Holding grew EPS by a whopping 27% in the last year. And it has bolstered its earnings per share by 11% per year over the last five years. I'd therefore be a little surprised if its P/E ratio was not relatively high.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

So What Does Avanza Bank Holding's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

With net cash of kr3.0b, Avanza Bank Holding has a very strong balance sheet, which may be important for its business. Having said that, at 20% of its market capitalization the cash hoard would contribute towards a higher P/E ratio.

The Verdict On Avanza Bank Holding's P/E Ratio

Avanza Bank Holding trades on a P/E ratio of 34.7, which is above its market average of 15.7. With cash in the bank the company has plenty of growth options -- and it is already on the right track. So it is not surprising the market is probably extrapolating recent growth well into the future, reflected in the relatively high P/E ratio. What we know for sure is that investors have become much more excited about Avanza Bank Holding recently, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 24.2 to 34.7 over the last month. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.