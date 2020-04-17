A Rising Share Price Has Us Looking Closely At GoCo Group plc's (LON:GOCO) P/E Ratio

GoCo Group (LON:GOCO) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 43% in the last month alone, although it is still down 29% over the last quarter. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 17% in the last year.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

Does GoCo Group Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

GoCo Group's P/E of 23.89 indicates some degree of optimism towards the stock. As you can see below, GoCo Group has a higher P/E than the average company (19.6) in the online retail industry.

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that GoCo Group shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

If earnings fall then in the future the 'E' will be lower. That means even if the current P/E is low, it will increase over time if the share price stays flat. Then, a higher P/E might scare off shareholders, pushing the share price down.

GoCo Group saw earnings per share decrease by 53% last year. And it has shrunk its earnings per share by 50% per year over the last five years. This growth rate might warrant a below average P/E ratio.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

GoCo Group's Balance Sheet

Net debt totals 24% of GoCo Group's market cap. That's enough debt to impact the P/E ratio a little; so keep it in mind if you're comparing it to companies without debt.

The Bottom Line On GoCo Group's P/E Ratio

GoCo Group has a P/E of 23.9. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 13.3. With modest debt but no EPS growth in the last year, it's fair to say the P/E implies some optimism about future earnings, from the market. What is very clear is that the market has become significantly more optimistic about GoCo Group over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 16.7 back then to 23.9 today. If you like to buy stocks that have recently impressed the market, then this one might be a candidate; but if you prefer to invest when there is 'blood in the streets', then you may feel the opportunity has passed.