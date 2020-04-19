A Rising Share Price Has Us Looking Closely At Aperam S.A.'s (AMS:APAM) P/E Ratio

Aperam (AMS:APAM) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 32% in the last month alone, although it is still down 20% over the last quarter. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 27% in the last year.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

How Does Aperam's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 11.98 that there is some investor optimism about Aperam. As you can see below, Aperam has a higher P/E than the average company (7.7) in the metals and mining industry.

That means that the market expects Aperam will outperform other companies in its industry. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Companies that shrink earnings per share quickly will rapidly decrease the 'E' in the equation. That means even if the current P/E is low, it will increase over time if the share price stays flat. Then, a higher P/E might scare off shareholders, pushing the share price down.

Aperam's earnings per share fell by 46% in the last twelve months. But over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have increased by 13%. And over the longer term (3 years) earnings per share have decreased 11% annually. This might lead to low expectations.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Is Debt Impacting Aperam's P/E?

Net debt totals just 2.0% of Aperam's market cap. It would probably trade on a higher P/E ratio if it had a lot of cash, but I doubt it is having a big impact.

The Bottom Line On Aperam's P/E Ratio

Aperam's P/E is 12.0 which is below average (15.3) in the NL market. With only modest debt, it's likely the lack of EPS growth at least partially explains the pessimism implied by the P/E ratio. What we know for sure is that investors have become more excited about Aperam recently, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 9.1 to 12.0 over the last month. If you like to buy stocks that have recently impressed the market, then this one might be a candidate; but if you prefer to invest when there is 'blood in the streets', then you may feel the opportunity has passed.