A Rising Share Price Has Us Looking Closely At D4t4 Solutions Plc's (LON:D4T4) P/E Ratio

Those holding D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4) shares must be pleased that the share price has rebounded 36% in the last thirty days. But unfortunately, the stock is still down by 18% over a quarter. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 33% in the last year.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

Does D4t4 Solutions Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

D4t4 Solutions's P/E of 21.38 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. The image below shows that D4t4 Solutions has a lower P/E than the average (23.3) P/E for companies in the it industry.

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that D4t4 Solutions shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Since the market seems unimpressed with D4t4 Solutions, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

If earnings fall then in the future the 'E' will be lower. That means unless the share price falls, the P/E will increase in a few years. So while a stock may look cheap based on past earnings, it could be expensive based on future earnings.

D4t4 Solutions's earnings per share fell by 53% in the last twelve months. But it has grown its earnings per share by 33% per year over the last five years. And it has shrunk its earnings per share by 5.4% per year over the last three years. This might lead to low expectations.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

So What Does D4t4 Solutions's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

With net cash of UK£11m, D4t4 Solutions has a very strong balance sheet, which may be important for its business. Having said that, at 16% of its market capitalization the cash hoard would contribute towards a higher P/E ratio.

The Verdict On D4t4 Solutions's P/E Ratio

D4t4 Solutions has a P/E of 21.4. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 13.5. Falling earnings per share is probably keeping traditional value investors away, but the healthy balance sheet means the company retains the potential for future growth. If this growth fails to materialise, the current high P/E could prove to be temporary, as the share price falls. What is very clear is that the market has become significantly more optimistic about D4t4 Solutions over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 15.7 back then to 21.4 today. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.