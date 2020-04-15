A Rising Share Price Has Us Looking Closely At Gofore Oyj's (HEL:GOFORE) P/E Ratio

Gofore Oyj (HEL:GOFORE) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has had a great month, posting a 33% gain, recovering from prior weakness. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 12% in the last year.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

See our latest analysis for Gofore Oyj

How Does Gofore Oyj's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

Gofore Oyj's P/E of 22.24 indicates some degree of optimism towards the stock. As you can see below, Gofore Oyj has a higher P/E than the average company (18.3) in the it industry.

HLSE:GOFORE Price Estimation Relative to Market April 15th 2020 More

That means that the market expects Gofore Oyj will outperform other companies in its industry. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

If earnings fall then in the future the 'E' will be lower. Therefore, even if you pay a low multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become higher in the future. A higher P/E should indicate the stock is expensive relative to others -- and that may encourage shareholders to sell.

Gofore Oyj saw earnings per share decrease by 8.5% last year. And it has shrunk its earnings per share by 74% per year over the last three years. This growth rate might warrant a low P/E ratio. So you wouldn't expect a very high P/E.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

How Does Gofore Oyj's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

With net cash of €16m, Gofore Oyj has a very strong balance sheet, which may be important for its business. Having said that, at 16% of its market capitalization the cash hoard would contribute towards a higher P/E ratio.

The Bottom Line On Gofore Oyj's P/E Ratio

Gofore Oyj's P/E is 22.2 which is above average (16.6) in its market. Falling earnings per share is probably keeping traditional value investors away, but the healthy balance sheet means the company retains the potential for future growth. If this growth fails to materialise, the current high P/E could prove to be temporary, as the share price falls. What is very clear is that the market has become significantly more optimistic about Gofore Oyj over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 16.7 back then to 22.2 today. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.