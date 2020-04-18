A Rising Share Price Has Us Looking Closely At ASM International NV's (AMS:ASM) P/E Ratio

Those holding ASM International (AMS:ASM) shares must be pleased that the share price has rebounded 69% in the last thirty days. But unfortunately, the stock is still down by 15% over a quarter. That brought the twelve month gain to a very sharp 83%.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

Does ASM International Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 14.98 that sentiment around ASM International isn't particularly high. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (27.4) for companies in the semiconductor industry is higher than ASM International's P/E.

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that ASM International shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

ASM International's earnings made like a rocket, taking off 122% last year. The sweetener is that the annual five year growth rate of 25% is also impressive. So I'd be surprised if the P/E ratio was not above average.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

How Does ASM International's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

ASM International has net cash of €498m. This is fairly high at 10% of its market capitalization. That might mean balance sheet strength is important to the business, but should also help push the P/E a bit higher than it would otherwise be.

The Verdict On ASM International's P/E Ratio

ASM International trades on a P/E ratio of 15.0, which is fairly close to the NL market average of 15.3. The excess cash it carries is the gravy on top its fast EPS growth. So at a glance we're a bit surprised that ASM International does not have a higher P/E ratio. What is very clear is that the market has become significantly more optimistic about ASM International over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 8.9 back then to 15.0 today. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.