A Rising Share Price Has Us Looking Closely At secunet Security Networks Aktiengesellschaft's (ETR:YSN) P/E Ratio

secunet Security Networks (ETR:YSN) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has had a great month, posting a 58% gain, recovering from prior weakness. The full year gain of 39% is pretty reasonable, too.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

See our latest analysis for secunet Security Networks

Does secunet Security Networks Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

secunet Security Networks's P/E of 40.67 indicates some degree of optimism towards the stock. The image below shows that secunet Security Networks has a higher P/E than the average (28.8) P/E for companies in the it industry.

XTRA:YSN Price Estimation Relative to Market April 19th 2020 More

That means that the market expects secunet Security Networks will outperform other companies in its industry. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

Most would be impressed by secunet Security Networks earnings growth of 24% in the last year. And it has bolstered its earnings per share by 39% per year over the last five years. So one might expect an above average P/E ratio.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Is Debt Impacting secunet Security Networks's P/E?

Since secunet Security Networks holds net cash of €64m, it can spend on growth, justifying a higher P/E ratio than otherwise.

The Verdict On secunet Security Networks's P/E Ratio

secunet Security Networks has a P/E of 40.7. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 17.2. With cash in the bank the company has plenty of growth options -- and it is already on the right track. Therefore it seems reasonable that the market would have relatively high expectations of the company What we know for sure is that investors have become much more excited about secunet Security Networks recently, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 25.7 to 40.7 over the last month. If you like to buy stocks that have recently impressed the market, then this one might be a candidate; but if you prefer to invest when there is 'blood in the streets', then you may feel the opportunity has passed.