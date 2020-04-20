A Rising Share Price Has Us Looking Closely At The Mission Group plc's (LON:TMG) P/E Ratio

Those holding Mission Group (LON:TMG) shares must be pleased that the share price has rebounded 49% in the last thirty days. But unfortunately, the stock is still down by 26% over a quarter. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 18% in the last year.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

How Does Mission Group's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 8.12 that sentiment around Mission Group isn't particularly high. The image below shows that Mission Group has a lower P/E than the average (18.5) P/E for companies in the media industry.

Mission Group's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Mission Group's earnings per share grew by 6.1% in the last twelve months. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 6.7%.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

So What Does Mission Group's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Mission Group's net debt is 9.0% of its market cap. The market might award it a higher P/E ratio if it had net cash, but its unlikely this low level of net borrowing is having a big impact on the P/E multiple.

The Verdict On Mission Group's P/E Ratio

Mission Group's P/E is 8.1 which is below average (13.5) in the GB market. The company does have a little debt, and EPS is moving in the right direction. If growth is sustainable over the long term, then the current P/E ratio may be a sign of good value. What is very clear is that the market has become less pessimistic about Mission Group over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 5.5 back then to 8.1 today. For those who like to invest in turnarounds, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But others might consider the opportunity to have passed.