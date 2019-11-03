A Rising Share Price Has Us Looking Closely At LoopUp Group plc's (LON:LOOP) P/E Ratio

Those holding LoopUp Group (LON:LOOP) shares must be pleased that the share price has rebounded 36% in the last thirty days. But unfortunately, the stock is still down by 54% over a quarter. However, that doesn't change the fact that longer term shareholders might have been mercilessly wrecked by the 81% share price decline throughout the year.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

How Does LoopUp Group's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

LoopUp Group's P/E of 48.31 indicates some degree of optimism towards the stock. As you can see below, LoopUp Group has a higher P/E than the average company (28.0) in the software industry.

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that LoopUp Group shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

LoopUp Group saw earnings per share decrease by 37% last year. But over the longer term (3 years), earnings per share have increased by 46%.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Is Debt Impacting LoopUp Group's P/E?

LoopUp Group's net debt equates to 32% of its market capitalization. You'd want to be aware of this fact, but it doesn't bother us.

The Verdict On LoopUp Group's P/E Ratio

LoopUp Group's P/E is 48.3 which is above average (16.9) in its market. With modest debt but no EPS growth in the last year, it's fair to say the P/E implies some optimism about future earnings, from the market. What is very clear is that the market has become significantly more optimistic about LoopUp Group over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 35.6 back then to 48.3 today. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.