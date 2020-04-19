A Rising Share Price Has Us Looking Closely At Poligrafici Printing S.p.A.'s (BIT:POPR) P/E Ratio

Those holding Poligrafici Printing (BIT:POPR) shares must be pleased that the share price has rebounded 38% in the last thirty days. But unfortunately, the stock is still down by 16% over a quarter. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 28% in the last year.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

See our latest analysis for Poligrafici Printing

Does Poligrafici Printing Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 6.17 that sentiment around Poligrafici Printing isn't particularly high. The image below shows that Poligrafici Printing has a lower P/E than the average (12.9) P/E for companies in the commercial services industry.

BIT:POPR Price Estimation Relative to Market April 19th 2020 More

This suggests that market participants think Poligrafici Printing will underperform other companies in its industry. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

Poligrafici Printing shrunk earnings per share by 20% over the last year.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Is Debt Impacting Poligrafici Printing's P/E?

Net debt totals just 0.3% of Poligrafici Printing's market cap. It would probably trade on a higher P/E ratio if it had a lot of cash, but I doubt it is having a big impact.

The Verdict On Poligrafici Printing's P/E Ratio

Poligrafici Printing trades on a P/E ratio of 6.2, which is below the IT market average of 14.0. The debt levels are not a major concern, but the lack of EPS growth is likely weighing on sentiment. What we know for sure is that investors are becoming less uncomfortable about Poligrafici Printing's prospects, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 4.5 to 6.2 over the last month. If you like to buy stocks that could be turnaround opportunities, then this one might be a candidate; but if you're more sensitive to price, then you may feel the opportunity has passed.