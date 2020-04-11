A Rising Share Price Has Us Looking Closely At 1&1 Drillisch AG's (ETR:DRI) P/E Ratio

Those holding 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) shares must be pleased that the share price has rebounded 34% in the last thirty days. But unfortunately, the stock is still down by 17% over a quarter. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 40% in the last year.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

How Does 1&1 Drillisch's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

1&1 Drillisch's P/E of 9.22 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. If you look at the image below, you can see 1&1 Drillisch has a lower P/E than the average (20.6) in the wireless telecom industry classification.

XTRA:DRI Price Estimation Relative to Market April 11th 2020 More

This suggests that market participants think 1&1 Drillisch will underperform other companies in its industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with 1&1 Drillisch, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

1&1 Drillisch's earnings per share fell by 7.8% in the last twelve months. But it has grown its earnings per share by 4.0% per year over the last five years.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Is Debt Impacting 1&1 Drillisch's P/E?

Since 1&1 Drillisch holds net cash of €32m, it can spend on growth, justifying a higher P/E ratio than otherwise.

The Verdict On 1&1 Drillisch's P/E Ratio

1&1 Drillisch trades on a P/E ratio of 9.2, which is below the DE market average of 17.2. Falling earnings per share are likely to be keeping potential buyers away, the healthy balance sheet means the company retains potential for future growth. If that occurs, the current low P/E could prove to be temporary. What we know for sure is that investors are becoming less uncomfortable about 1&1 Drillisch's prospects, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 6.9 to 9.2 over the last month. For those who like to invest in turnarounds, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But others might consider the opportunity to have passed.