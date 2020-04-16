A Rising Share Price Has Us Looking Closely At European Reliance General Insurance Company S.A.'s (ATH:EUPIC) P/E Ratio

Those holding European Reliance General Insurance (ATH:EUPIC) shares must be pleased that the share price has rebounded 38% in the last thirty days. But unfortunately, the stock is still down by 20% over a quarter. Unfortunately, the full year gain of 3.4% wasn't so sweet.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

How Does European Reliance General Insurance's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 6.28 that sentiment around European Reliance General Insurance isn't particularly high. If you look at the image below, you can see European Reliance General Insurance has a lower P/E than the average (9.1) in the insurance industry classification.

European Reliance General Insurance's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

In the last year, European Reliance General Insurance grew EPS like Taylor Swift grew her fan base back in 2010; the 64% gain was both fast and well deserved. Having said that, if we look back three years, EPS growth has averaged a comparatively less impressive 6.1%.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

How Does European Reliance General Insurance's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

European Reliance General Insurance has net cash of €18m. This is fairly high at 17% of its market capitalization. That might mean balance sheet strength is important to the business, but should also help push the P/E a bit higher than it would otherwise be.

The Verdict On European Reliance General Insurance's P/E Ratio

European Reliance General Insurance trades on a P/E ratio of 6.3, which is below the GR market average of 13.0. The net cash position gives plenty of options to the business, and the recent improvement in EPS is good to see. The below average P/E ratio suggests that market participants don't believe the strong growth will continue. What is very clear is that the market has become less pessimistic about European Reliance General Insurance over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 4.6 back then to 6.3 today. For those who like to invest in turnarounds, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But others might consider the opportunity to have passed.