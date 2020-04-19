A Rising Share Price Has Us Looking Closely At Origin Enterprises plc's (ISE:OIZ) P/E Ratio

Origin Enterprises (ISE:OIZ) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 40% in the last month alone, although it is still down 30% over the last quarter. However, that doesn't change the fact that longer term shareholders might have been mercilessly wrecked by the 52% share price decline throughout the year.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

How Does Origin Enterprises's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

Origin Enterprises's P/E of 7.80 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. The image below shows that Origin Enterprises has a lower P/E than the average (16.2) P/E for companies in the food industry.

This suggests that market participants think Origin Enterprises will underperform other companies in its industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Companies that shrink earnings per share quickly will rapidly decrease the 'E' in the equation. Therefore, even if you pay a low multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become higher in the future. A higher P/E should indicate the stock is expensive relative to others -- and that may encourage shareholders to sell.

Origin Enterprises shrunk earnings per share by 28% over the last year. And it has shrunk its earnings per share by 7.2% per year over the last five years. This growth rate might warrant a below average P/E ratio.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

So What Does Origin Enterprises's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Origin Enterprises's net debt is 79% of its market cap. If you want to compare its P/E ratio to other companies, you should absolutely keep in mind it has significant borrowings.

The Bottom Line On Origin Enterprises's P/E Ratio

Origin Enterprises trades on a P/E ratio of 7.8, which is below the IE market average of 12.4. Given meaningful debt, and a lack of recent growth, the market looks to be extrapolating this recent performance; reflecting low expectations for the future. What is very clear is that the market has become less pessimistic about Origin Enterprises over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 5.6 back then to 7.8 today. For those who like to invest in turnarounds, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But others might consider the opportunity to have passed.